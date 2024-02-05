Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 592 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $246.33 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $248.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.78 and its 200-day moving average is $231.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

