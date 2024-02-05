Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 78 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $270.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.84 and a 200 day moving average of $224.26. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $271.78.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

