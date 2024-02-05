Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.60.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $256.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $267.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

