Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $259.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.03. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $260.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

