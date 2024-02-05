Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $63.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $64.92.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

