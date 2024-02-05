Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 28.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Performance

BAX opened at $38.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.09.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

