Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 133.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

WK stock opened at $94.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.34. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

