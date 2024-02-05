Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 173,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $2,290,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $185.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $196.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.31.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

