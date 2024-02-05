Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 102,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 144,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $1,100,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,699 shares of company stock worth $12,143,407. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $103.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.44. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $103.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

