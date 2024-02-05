Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,356,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,723,000 after buying an additional 158,668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,014,000 after buying an additional 243,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 14.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,340,000 after buying an additional 523,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 41.8% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,363,000 after buying an additional 751,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $292.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.64. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.31.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

