Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $64.80 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average is $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.16.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

