Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,004,000 after buying an additional 71,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,985,000 after buying an additional 237,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,027,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,774,000 after purchasing an additional 376,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,980,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,015,000 after purchasing an additional 64,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $80.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.20. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $99.87.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.04.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

