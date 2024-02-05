Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 0.15% of Digi International worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Digi International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Digi International by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Digi International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Digi International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Digi International in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Digi International Stock Performance

DGII opened at $28.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. Digi International Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.63 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 3.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Profile

(Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.