Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Generac by 61.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 475,104 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,537,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Generac by 13,944.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 297,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after purchasing an additional 295,338 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNRC opened at $116.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

