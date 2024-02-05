Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $115.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a market cap of $318.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.