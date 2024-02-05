Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MBB opened at $93.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.85. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2968 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.