Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $51,324,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

EMR opened at $93.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.89. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

