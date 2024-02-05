Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,144 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $94.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day moving average is $85.52. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $95.81.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.