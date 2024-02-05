Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $84.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average of $77.15. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.