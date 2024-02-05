Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 185 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 7,585.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,379,000 after purchasing an additional 357,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 34.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,297,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,458,000 after purchasing an additional 335,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,924,000 after purchasing an additional 297,217 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $177.06 on Monday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $112.57 and a 52 week high of $177.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.24 and a 200 day moving average of $144.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

