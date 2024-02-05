Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 262 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,878,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,032,000 after purchasing an additional 147,722 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 141,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,763,000 after buying an additional 131,240 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after buying an additional 104,218 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after buying an additional 86,597 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after buying an additional 84,680 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $202.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $274.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $132.35 and a 12-month high of $202.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.77 and its 200-day moving average is $181.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TM. Nomura lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on TM

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.