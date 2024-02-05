Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,301 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 48,360.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $329.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $330.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

