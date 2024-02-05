Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 149 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 63.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 536,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,351,000 after buying an additional 208,952 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $1,416,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $769,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.3% in the third quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $315.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $317.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.54.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

