Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC stock opened at $196.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.30 and its 200 day moving average is $188.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.