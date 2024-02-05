Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 347 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture stock opened at $372.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.40. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $375.73. The company has a market capitalization of $233.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,995 shares of company stock valued at $8,422,830 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

