Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 3,847 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,699 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $180.11 billion, a PE ratio of 109.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

