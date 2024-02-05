Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VIS stock opened at $223.01 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $179.27 and a 52 week high of $223.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

