Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 49,624 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,624 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 251,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after buying an additional 43,039 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,549,000. Finally, David Kennon Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 174,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.