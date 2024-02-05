Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 545 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,116,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,414,693,000 after purchasing an additional 55,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,091,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,178,095,000 after buying an additional 157,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 5,832,730 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $551.82 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $593.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $527.22 and a 200-day moving average of $513.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

