Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 55 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $619.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $582.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $622.63.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

