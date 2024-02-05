Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 875 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,616,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,047,000 after acquiring an additional 116,708 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 312,877 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,771,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,056.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,125,000 after buying an additional 792,129 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $100.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average of $94.78. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

