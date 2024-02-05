Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 9,187 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,052 shares of company stock worth $16,834,665. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE KO opened at $60.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.48.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

