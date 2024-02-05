Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $193.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.97. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

