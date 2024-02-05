Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,884.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $72.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.55. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $73.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

