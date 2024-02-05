Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ducommun from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ducommun

Ducommun Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $50.33 on Monday. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.82 million, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $196.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ducommun

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $73,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,637.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $73,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,017.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Ducommun by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,749,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

(Get Free Report

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.