DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

DD opened at $62.36 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

