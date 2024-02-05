DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 181,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of DuPont de Nemours worth $110,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $62.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

