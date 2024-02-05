DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2024

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DDFree Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 181,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of DuPont de Nemours worth $110,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE DD opened at $62.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.