Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stake Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,232,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,008.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,653. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT opened at $60.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $61.33. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DT

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.