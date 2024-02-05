easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $571.00.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $7.28 on Friday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

