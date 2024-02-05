ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$2.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.94.

ECN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

ECN Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.09 per share, with a total value of C$523,725.00. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$2.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$753.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.52. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$1.65 and a one year high of C$3.66.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -11.76%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

See Also

