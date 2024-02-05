Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Ecolab stock opened at $199.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $202.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,185,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

