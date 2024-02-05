Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY24 guidance at $2.65-2.85 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $37.31 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

