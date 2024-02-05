Edison Inv. Res Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a report on Sunday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kolibri Global Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

NASDAQ KGEI opened at $3.18 on Monday. Kolibri Global Energy has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

