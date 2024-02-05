Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,305 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 95,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,971,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 96,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,190,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,745.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,283 shares of company stock worth $9,714,586 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $86.09 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

