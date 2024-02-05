Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,949,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 239,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $135,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $334,745.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,283 shares of company stock worth $9,714,586. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $86.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day moving average of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.