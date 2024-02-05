Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. TheStreet downgraded Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Element Solutions stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 101.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 8,131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

