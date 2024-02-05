Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,163,000 after acquiring an additional 63,121 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Elevance Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,253,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 9.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,537,000 after purchasing an additional 170,785 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.60.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $495.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $476.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.78. The company has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $501.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

