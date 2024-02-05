Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENTA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $62.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $259.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 168.95%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. Analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $69,624.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,596 shares of company stock valued at $257,949 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Featured Stories

