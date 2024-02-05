Encompass Health (EHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $72.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.32.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Encompass Health by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Encompass Health by 15.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after buying an additional 100,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

