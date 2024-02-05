EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives $24.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESMT. Citigroup cut shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of EngageSmart from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of EngageSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of ESMT opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $68,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,130.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EngageSmart news, CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $731,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,370.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $68,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $541,130.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $868,360. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

